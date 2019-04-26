|
Jerry Lawrence Horn, 88, of Colbert, Okla, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26 at First Baptist Church in Colbert, Okla. Rev. Danny Wood will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. April 25 at American Funeral Service in Colbert, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Alene Horn; daughter Jennifer (Hi) Hillburn, Jerette (G. Daryl) Horn Nord; son Jeff (Jada) Horn; step-sons Ronald (Kathy) White and Jerry (Lori) White; sisters Dolly Johnson and Ann Flanagan; fourteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
