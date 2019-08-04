|
Jerry Lynn Brooks got a phone call early the morning of August 2, 2019 from the Man upstairs wanting to know if he wanted to play dominoes and drink a beer.
Jerry was born in Sherman on April 17, 1951 to David Lynn and Martha Lynn Brooks. He married Joy Smith on November 15, 1983. Jerry worked at Ed F. Davis for 33 years in both the beer distribution and fleet parts. He retired for a couple years until boredom got the best of him. He then went to work at Oil Field Equipment Services.
Jerry loved to play dominoes, go fishing, drink Budweiser and his horse Fancy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joy Brooks, daughter, Dakota Brooks, sons, Chad Brooks (Tara Barnett), Kevin (Robyn), sister, Darlene Humphries, brother, Keith Brooks (Gloria), mother-in-law, Barbara Smith, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Cox (Michael), Michelle Alverson (Drew), Natalie Smith, nephews, Beau Brooks (Amy), Shea Alverson (Rachel), Jonathan Cox, nieces, Cassidy Smith, Sydney Smith and Ella Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-la,w Johnnie Smith.
A memorial visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 6 to 8 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to .
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019