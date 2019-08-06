Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Jerry Lynn Brooks Obituary
Jerry Lynn Brooks, 68, of Denison, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Brooks; daughter, Dakota Brooks; sons, Chad Brooks, and Kevin Brooks; sister, Darlene Humphries; and brother, Keith Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Jude's Children's Hosptial.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
