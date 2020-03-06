Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map

JERRY LYNN BROWN


1940 - 2020
JERRY LYNN BROWN Obituary
A graveside service for Jerry Lynn Brown, 80, of Sherman, who passed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Pastor Steve Hearrell of Family of Faith Church in Sherman will officiate. The family will host friends at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Jerry was born on January 31, 1940 in Sherman, Texas to Harold and Winnie Hazelwood Brown. He grew up in North Texas and graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1958. He and his dad founded and built Texoma Nurseries and Florist in Whitesboro. He later established Brown's Grass and Sod in Denison, Texas where he owned and operated that business for over 30 years.
He enjoyed attending his children's sporting events and his time in Red River, New Mexico, where he taught his children and grandchildren how to snow ski. He loved Gospel and Old Country Music and watching Larry's Country Diner. He loved his dogs and cat, especially his dog "Murphy".
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jamie Owens, and sister Dolly Wright. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Brown in Sherman; four daughters: Kay Brown of Whitesboro, Mollie Johnson and husband Michael of New Braunfels, Karen Rolader and husband Robert of Texarkana, Danna Cannon and husband Jake of Wayne, Oklahoma; four sons: Lynn Brown and wife Jan of Austin, Jay Brown and wife Susan of Whitesboro, Ben Brown and wife Lisa of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kelly Ragsdale of Weatherford; fifteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; sister, Betty Elaine Capehart and husband Miles of Whitesboro.
You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
