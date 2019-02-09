Home

Jerry Lynn Pierce, age 59, of Durant, Okla, died Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Furneral Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel, Durant, Okla, with Kerry Groce officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. Messages of condolences can be left at www. holmescoffeymurray.com .
He is survived by his son Jesse Pierce of Durant, Oklahoma; two grandsons; siblings Terry Pierce of Mead, Oklahoma, Nelda of Dothan, Alabama, Pat of Danville, Virginia, Donna of Tyler, Texas, and Tommie Jean of Pittsburg, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019
