SHERMAN - Jerry Lynn Weimer, 61, of Sherman, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison
A Graveside Memorial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery, Austin Street, Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her daughter Christy Weimer McNally of Pottsboro; sons Casey Weimer of Sherman and Kelly Weimer of White wright; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean Simpson of Sherman, Paula Johnson of Bigelow, AR., Pam Hardin of Decatur and Terri Shelton of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
