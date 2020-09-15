Jerry Mark Philagios, 61, passed away Saturday morning August 29, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Martha (Skaggs) Philagios of Denison, three stepsons, one stepdaughter, five grandsons, one granddaughter, brother, Phillip Philagios, sisters, Leona Warren of Bastrop, TX; Susan Norton of Sherman, TX: Evelyn Shaw of Denison, TX: Callie Evans of Denison, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Jerry's life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Waterloo Park Pavilion in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

