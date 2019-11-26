|
|
Services for Jerry Michael Holbrook, 75, of Sherman, who passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his daughter's home will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Rev. Lonny Adams of First Assembly of God in Sherman will officiate. Interment will follow the service at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman and the United States Army will accord military honors. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, November 26, at Dannel Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
Jerry was born in Sherman, Texas on January 29, 1944 to Fred and Louise Amberson Holbrook. He was raised along with his brother, Fred, Jr., in Sherman and attended Sherman Schools, graduating from Sherman High in 1962. He worked from the age of 13 at various vocations including restaurants, building houses, and working at the railroad before beginning his career at Johnson and Johnson in Sherman as an industrial mechanic. Jerry was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served a tour in Vietnam. When he was honorably discharged from the Army, he came back to assume his position at Johnson and Johnson and worked until the plant ceased operations in 2003. He was employed for over 39 years and enjoyed his work and made lifelong friends. He married Cathy Foscue in 1966 and they had 5 children; Jacqui, Jason, Josh, Beth, and Drew.
Jerry's work ethic was unmatched, and it showed in everything he did. Whether on the job or at home, he was always in motion. He was a talented artist and loved to paint and draw using paint and pencil. He was a jack of all trades whether it was building houses or repairing automobiles, he could accomplish whatever he set his mind to do. He had a love for music, particularly rock and roll which was channeled through his love of drumming. He loved nature and most animals and was also very talented at woodworking. He absolutely loved his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to spending as much time as he could with them all. Jerry would take his children to different places almost every summer to share his love of travelling and to broaden their horizons. He also had a love for working on cars and taking motorcycle trips with his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by 2 daughters: Beth Wells of Sherman, and Jacqui Melton and husband Greg of Sherman; 3 sons: Jason Holbrook and wife Michelle of Southmayd, Josh Holbrook and wife Melissa of Sherman, and Drew Holbrook of Southmayd; brother Fred Holbrook, Jr.; mother of his children, Cathy Foscue; 8 grandchildren: Hunter Nichols, Tedi Bearden, Tyler Holbrook, Luke Holbrook, Emilee Wells, Chris Wells, Oliver Holbrook, and Fallon Holbrook; 4 great-grandchildren and his best friend, Cliff Mayo.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019