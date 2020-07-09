JERRY NICHOLS

BONHAM-Graveside memorial services for Jerry Neal Nichols, age 85, of Bonham, TX will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery. Jerry died at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Terri Jo Nichols of the home; sons, Roger Neal Nichols and wife Joy of Ravenna, TX , Jesse David Nichols and wife Kasey of Bonham, TX and ; daughter in-law Tina Nichols of Ravenna and three grandchildren

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

