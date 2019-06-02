Jerry Rogers Fawcett, age 71, passed away on May 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. He was born in Pottsboro, Texas on October 2, 1947 to Allie Ray and Ilene Fawcett. He was raised in Denison, Texas and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1969.

Jerry was a faithful follower of Christ since childhood. He attended and served Munger Place Church as a volunteer groundskeeper and a member of the greeting committee during Sunday services. He lived his life by the gospel of Jesus and gently shared his faith with all he met.

Jerry married Kathleen Berry Fawcett in 1971. The couple was married for 40 years. The couple had three children, Derek, Trevor and Dionne. He was a devoted and loving father and his love for his children came second only to his love for Jesus Christ.

He was an architect and his professional career included work with the City of Dallas, partner of his own firm for 20 years, HKS in the Sports Division, launched the Dallas Sports Practice at Gensler and rejoined HKS to continue his career until his passing.

In his spare time, Jerry was an avid lover of baseball and was passionate about music with a wide and eclectic taste. He was a collector of antique, working radios and cameras, and baseball cards. He spent many hours in his front yard chatting and building profound friendships with neighbors. He gave very generously to children's charities.

His beautiful life and influence will forever be cherished and missed in the lives of his family: Son, Derek Fawcett of Plano, Texas; Son, Trevor Fawcett of Houston, Texas; Daughter, Dionne Fawcett of Dallas, Texas; Granddaughter, Micaela; Mother of his children, Kathleen Fawcett of Dallas, Texas; Brother, Jimmy Fawcett of Plano, Texas; Sister, Debby Shytles of Denton, Texas.

Jerry donated monthly and generously to St. Jude, Scottish Rite and Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please fill the void his absence creates and donate to one of these charities in his honor.

Family visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Grove Hill Funeral Home, 3920 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228

Celebration of life and remembrance will be Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 AM, Munger Place Church 5200 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75206.

Burial will follow Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM, at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 North, TX-91, Denison, TX 75020.