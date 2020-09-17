DURANT–Jerry Toone, 80, of Durant, OK, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Durant, OK.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant, OK with Pastor Larry Harrington officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Bennington, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service, Durant.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.