DURANT–Jerry Toone, 80, of Durant, OK, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Durant, OK.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant, OK with Pastor Larry Harrington officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Bennington, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service, Durant.

