Jerry Wade Ross was born to Margurite and Jessie Ross in Denison, Texas on July 16, 1942 and died January 28, 2019 in Songtan, South Korea.
A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends of Jerry on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:30 to 2:30 at Denison SNAP Center, 531 West Chestnut, Denison, and is hosted by his siblings, Joyce Vest, Sue Kenney, Shirley Bennett, Roy Ross, Richard Ross, Linda Moore and Brenda Sims.
Jerry is survived by his wife, SSang Su Ross; children Diane Ross Tadlock (Wayne) of Kansas City, MO; Jimmy Ross (Audrey) of Ft. Worth, Sue Ross-Lancas ter (Tommy) of Houston, and Bobby Ross (Erin) of Houston; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019