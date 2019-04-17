Home

Jerry Wayne Baker

Jerry Wayne Baker Obituary
Jerry Wayne Baker, 73, of Dodd City, died Wednesday April 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday April 17, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, with his nephew Bobby Baker officiating.
He is survived by his sons Wayne Baker and Jerry Baker; daughters Rhonda Kennedy, Sharon McCutcheon, Joan Baker and Shelly Baker; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchild ren; four great-great grandchildren; sister Elsie Purser; and brother, Roger Baker.
To convey condolences please visit www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
