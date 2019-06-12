Jerry Wayne Foster, a Vietnam veteran who spent 23 years with the Dallas Police Department and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, died on May 8, 2019. He was 78.

Born in Howe on November 9, 1940, Jerry Foster was the son of John Henry Foster and Maude Ashworth. After graduating from Howe High School in 1959, Foster later received a Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice from Abilene Christian College in 1976.

In 1964, he began his 23-year career with the Dallas Police Department as a patrolman. From 1966-1967, Foster served his country in the Vietnam War and after returning from Vietnam, he continued his career with the Dallas Police Department. In 1975, he was recruited into the narcotics division where he served until 1981. During his tenure in the narcotics division, he led an investigation that led to the dismantling of one of the largest heroin distribution rings in Dallas history. In 1981, Foster transferred into the intelligence division where he served until his retirement in 1988. After he retired from the Dallas Police Department, he and his family moved to Branson, Missouri where he purchased D.J.'s Motel that he operated until 1997.

Jerry Foster's ultimate passion in life was his family, friends and people in general, and he was loved and respected by many. He had a deep love for country music and the early 1970's, entertained many people across Dallas/Ft. Worth with his band Jerry Wayne and the Backdoor Gang. Jerry was also an avid Texas Rangers fan, always making time to watch every game that was Televised. On May 8, 2019 the Texas Rangers played the Pittsburgh Pirates, beating the Pirates by a score of 6-3. Jerry passed away peacefully later that evening after the Rangers Victory.

Jerry Foster is survived by his son D. Foster of Tomball, TX, son and daughter-in-law Jack and Kristie Foster of Branson, MO; sisters, Audrey McKim of Fort Worth, and Geraldine Reynolds of Lewisville; grandsons, Drake Foster of Branson, MO, and Clayton DeFlir of Joplin, MO; granddaughter Taylor Foster of Branson, MO; and great-granddaughter Tierra DeFlir of Joplin, MO. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 44 years, Beverly Ann Foster.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m . on June 15, 2019 at Howe Church of Christ, 1205 N. Collins Freeway, Howe, TX 75459, with Toby Soechting officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his favorite charity: The Texas Rangers Foundation, Globe Life Park 1000 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX 76011 www.mlb.com/rangers/community/foundation

