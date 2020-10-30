Graveside Services for Jerry Wayne Franklin, age 80, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Bro. Mark Posey will officiate. Jerry passed away Monday evening, October 26, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White the Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas.

Jerry was born on September 27, 1940 in Bugtussle, Texas, the son of Jack Wallace Franklin and Etta Lee Darwin Franklin.

Jerry is survived by his wife Cherlin Elizabeth Franklin of Bonham, Texas; daughter, Kimberly Champ and husband Dean of Sherman, Texas; brother, Jimmy Franklin and wife Hopie of Decatur, Oklahoma; sister, Anne McBroom of Prosper, Texas; 3 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

