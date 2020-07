Or Copy this URL to Share

(May 2, 1952-

July 26, 2020)

Jerry "Deacon" Wayne Steward, age 67, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Colbert, Oklahoma.

Mr. Steward is survived by his family, daughter, Krystal Steward, brothers, Ron Barron, and sisters, Connie Ulch, and Sherry Steward.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church on Spur 503

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

