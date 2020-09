Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse Cope Jr, age 55, of Anna, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Jesse was born on September 14, 1964.

He is survived by his wife; Clea; son; Joseph.

He was returned to Kentucky, his home, to be buried at Care Spring in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Arrangements were under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

