|
|
Jesse James Aldape, 55, passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at his residence.
Jesse grew up in the San Antonio and Sherman-Denison areas, and lived near Sherman most of his life. He married Sue in 1983. He worked in several areas, but liked his time driving a truck the most. He enjoyed watching documentaries and old movies, and loved his orange cat, BooBoo. He will be remembered for his funny jokes and great sense of humor, and for the love he had for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, his daughter, Celia Goldsmith, and her husband, Jeff. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse G. and Jeanette.
Visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home on January 30, from 6 to 8pm. Graveside services will be held at West Hill Cemetery on January 31, at 10am.
The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020