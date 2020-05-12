|
|
MCKINNEY–Jesse James Beamon, 78, formerly of Denison entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Baybrooke Village Care and Rehab Center in McKinney, Texas following an extended illness.
The most sacred and final disposition of Jesse will be private at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.walofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020