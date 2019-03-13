|
Jessia 'Charlene' McGehee, 84, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her Denison home..
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Jerry Huggins officiating. Private interment will be held in Sandusky Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters Paula Bryant of Sherman, Carla McGehee of Sherman, Glenda Ramsey of Denison, and Dana Stafford of Denison; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and four great--great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
