July 23, 1980 ~
September 8, 2020
Jessica Mae DeVore, 40, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Jessica is survived by her family, mother, Mary Gail DeVore of Dorchester, TX; brother, Jeremy DeVore of Dorchester, TX; aunts, uncles, nieces, many cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Dorchester Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Fletcher officiating. A private celebration of life will follow the service for family.
In lieu of flowers, Jessica would be honored by donations to help other children be blessed by Camp Sweeney. Donations may be mailed to Camp Sweeney, PO Box 918, Gainesville, TX, or online at CampSweeney.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.