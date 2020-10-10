July 23, 1980 ~
September 8, 2020
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Jessica Mae DeVore, 40, slipped into the arms of Jesus.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Dorchester Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Fletcher officiating. A private celebration of life will follow the service for family.
Jessica was born July 23, 1980 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Jesse William and Mary Gail DeVore. Jessica battled with Type 1 diabetes since the age of six. This disease did not stop Jessica from having a big heart or showing compassion and love to others, and it showed in her day to day life at Howe High School where she attended; and in her work at Hilltop Haven where she was a CNA for several years. One of Jessica's happiest times was at Camp Sweeney Diabetic Camp where she went every summer. Jessica loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Jessica leaves behind her beloved mother, Mary Gail DeVore of Dorchester, TX; family, brother, Jeremy DeVore and wife, Bethany along with their two children Jalyn and Kenlea DeVore of Dorchester, TX; aunts and uncles, Thomas Taylor and wife Melinda of Tavernier, FL; Angelo Borriello and wife, Jean of Spring Hill, FL; Darlene Hancock of Brooksville, FL; Diana Vanbuskirk and husband, Ronald of Sherman, TX; family friend, Crystal Grisham of Howe, TX; and many other cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse DeVore; grandparents, Thomas Leland and wife, Betty J. Taylor of Dorchester, TX; Jesse DeVore Sr. of Lakeland, FL; Augusta Mae Borriello of New Port Richie, FL; and uncle, Robert Taylor of Farmers Branch, TX.
The family would like to give acknowledgment to Focus Care and Cedar Hollow for their nursing care during this time. They would also like to give a special thanks to Stevie Ermerson LVN and Marla Liggett LVN for being Jessica's nurse and friend.
In lieu of flowers, Jessica would be honored by donations to help other children be blessed by Camp Sweeney. Donations may be mailed to Camp Sweeney, PO Box 918, Gainesville, TX, or online at CampSweeney.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.