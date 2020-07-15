1/1
JESSIE ANN DEA SMITH
1934 - 2020
Jessie Ann Dea Smith, 86, died July 12 in Sherman. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Westhill Cemetery under the direction of Dannel Funeral home. Mike Perry, pastor of Merriman Hills Baptist Church, presided.
Ann was born June 29, 1934 in Chillicothe, Texas, to Fred and Lillian (Rippy) Dea. She attended elementary school in Wichita Falls, Texas. She gave her life to Jesus Christ in 1943 at G.A. Camp, and joined the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. She moved with her family to Seymour in 1946, where she graduated from high school in 1951. Ann attended Wayland Baptist College, where she met Joe Smith. They were married at First Baptist Church, Seymour on September 1, 1952. Ann and Joe moved to Sherman in 1963. They joined First Baptist Church in Sherman, where Ann became the Nursery Coordinator in 1975. She held that position for 20 years until her retirement in 1995. Perhaps her greatest achievement was marshaling the necessary assistance to care for her husband at home until his death in 2006.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Jonathan Smith, grandson, Andrew Perry, sister, Janie Cameron, and her brother, Milton Dea. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Perry and husband Mike, of Sherman, Lillian Smith of Sherman, and Stephanie Switzer and husband, Perry, of The Colony; son, Dan Smith and wife Georgia of Hutto; grandson Will Perry and wife Hellyng; granddaughters, Virginia, Victoria and Angela Perry, Alyssa Switzer and Jac Reader; and one great granddaughter, Camilla Perry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Ministry of Encouragement at First Baptist Church Sherman, or the Institute for Creation Research in Dallas.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wilson N. Jones and Carrus Hospitals. A special thank you to the Carrus Hospice nurses and staff.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
