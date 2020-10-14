1/1
JESSIE CHARLINE DELOACH
Jessie Charline DeLoach, 95, longtime resident of Pottsboro, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Wilson N Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas. Charline was laid to rest, Thursday, October 1, at 10:00 a. m. with close friends in attendance.
Charline was born October 8, 1923, in Justin, Texas, to Charles Roger Dingler and Ada Parlee Ward Dingler. She married Sidney D. DeLoach in 1944 until his death in 1989. Charline was an active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of GOD and of the missionary group there. She loved the Lord so much and she shared the Lord with everyone she met, she was his faithful witness. The original church burnt down and as they were building the new one, Charline would go to help and give any support possible. Charline was a good friend and a loving person, she is missed greatly.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son Scott, she is survived by her nephews and nieces; Pat Good of Houston, Joyce and Bert Meyers Nevada, Kathy and Bill Burley and London of Ohio, Faith of California, Dan and Elaine and Raymond and Pattie Dingler of Ohio and great nephews and nieces.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
