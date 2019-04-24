Home

Jessie Fae Young

Jessie Fae Young Obituary
Jessie Fae Young, age 81 of Bonham, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham. Family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte Young; son Don Norman; son Gary Young; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Latimer and Ruby Neal; and brother Teddy Pyles.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
