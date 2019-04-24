|
|
|
Jessie Fae Young, age 81 of Bonham, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham. Family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte Young; son Don Norman; son Gary Young; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Latimer and Ruby Neal; and brother Teddy Pyles.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
