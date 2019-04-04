|
Jessie Lee Files, age 78, of Dallas, Texas, passed away March 31, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1940 to Jesse & Inez Files. He was a truck parts salesman for 20 years, and later he owned a home remodeling business.
Jessie is survived by his daughter, Cathy Cook of Milwaukee, his son, Mark Files of Seattle, and his daughter, Donna McClain of Gunter; grandchildren, Lindsey Cook, Nicolas Villarreal, Jordan Files, Cheyanne Kole, Dylan Kole, Savanna Files, Dakota Norton, and Dalton McClain; great-grandchildren, Sophia Cook, Mark Hayward, and Madison Norton; as well as nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by JoAnn Files; his parents, Jesse & Inez Files; his brother, William (Ronnie) Files; his sister, Peggy Easter; and his granddaughter, Jacqueline Cook.
Services for Jessie Lee Files will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Grace Bible Fellowship in Gunter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
