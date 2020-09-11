Jessie Paul Jordan Sr. was born on February 06, 1951. He went to be with The Lord on September 9, 2020.

Jessie is survived by his five children; Jeffrey Jordan & Jessica of Bells, TX, Brandon Jordan & Kacy of Denison, TX, Amanda Clark & Ricky of Waycross, GA, Jessica Wilson & Josh of Durant, OK, Brittany Pulley & James of Joplin, MO, his daughter-in-law; Katey Jordan, his sisters; JoAnn Berry & Bobby of Morris, Ok, Nell Pritchett & Mark of Birmingham, AL, Libby Doolan of Okmulgee, OK, his brother; Crit Jordan & Gayelynn of London, Arkansas, twenty six grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Berry. Family & friends visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

