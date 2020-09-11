1/
Jessie Paul Jordan Sr.
Jessie Paul Jordan Sr. was born on February 06, 1951. He went to be with The Lord on September 9, 2020.
Jessie is survived by his five children; Jeffrey Jordan & Jessica of Bells, TX, Brandon Jordan & Kacy of Denison, TX, Amanda Clark & Ricky of Waycross, GA, Jessica Wilson & Josh of Durant, OK, Brittany Pulley & James of Joplin, MO, his daughter-in-law; Katey Jordan, his sisters; JoAnn Berry & Bobby of Morris, Ok, Nell Pritchett & Mark of Birmingham, AL, Libby Doolan of Okmulgee, OK, his brother; Crit Jordan & Gayelynn of London, Arkansas, twenty six grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Berry. Family & friends visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
