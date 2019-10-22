|
|
WHITEWRIGHT-Jessie Lee Franklin Williams was born August 16, 1929 to Jess Manley and Amy Lee (Partridge) Franklin in Windom, Texas. She married Mack Williams on December 16, 1947. She passed away on October 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 90.
Jessie was raised in the Canaan area between Bells and Whitewright. She went to school in Bells and graduated from Whitewright High School in 1947. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. She served the Whitewright Independent School District for thirty five years. Jessie enjoyed cooking for her family, and singing at the family gatherings.
Jessie is survived by her husband, Mack Williams, her sons Donald Williams and wife Becky of Ector, Ted Williams and wife Debbie of Luella, John Williams and wife Brenda of Whitewright, and daughter Patsy McFatridge of Whitewright, her grandchildren Brett and Darla Williams of Whitewright, J. D. and Cassie Williams of Bells, Aaron and Amy McFatridge of Longview, Connie and Dwayne Henderson of Whitewright, Sara and Mark Trevino of McKinney, Lisa and Jacob Loftin of Anna, Emily and Justin Hillger of Sherman, Ali Shultz of Grapevine, eighteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and sister Georgia Carter of North Carolina.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jewel Garner, Gussie Bradshaw, Mattie McBroom, Thelma McBroom, Mary Lambert, brother Louis Franklin, three Grandchildren, Jessica McFatridge, Virginia McFatridge, and Brannon Williams.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Whitewright. Rev. Rodney Stanford and Aaron McFatridge will officiate. Pallbearers will be PFC Seth Williams, Bailey Henderson, Blake Henderson, Kaleb Loftin, Matthew McFatridge, David McFatridge, Jacob Butler, and Kevin Butler.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-5PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the or the Whitewright Alumni Scholarship Fund at Legend Bank.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019