Jewel Lee Malone, 92, of Savoy, Texas passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home residence, 308 Bois 'D' Arc St., Savoy, Texas.
Jewel was born September 11, 1927 to Albert Sherman Stogsdill and Gracie Ethel Merritt in Bells, Texas. She attended school in Bells and Ambrose Texas.
In March of 1942 Jewel married James Charlie Malone in Durant, Oklahoma. Their courtship began on a blind date at the movies featuring "The Three Stooges" in Bonham, Texas. After Mr. Malone completed his military service the family settled on the family farm in Savoy, Texas. After farming for a few years, the Malone's sold the farm and moved to the current address in Savoy. Jewel resided at her current address for 68 years until the time of her death.
Jewel was a member of the Savoy Church of Christ. She was a home maker for many years before being employed at the VA Hospital in Bonham. She was the head cashier of the Canteen. Jewel retired from the VA after many years of outstanding service. During her retirement she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and taking trips to Branson Missouri with their special friends, Clyde and Dorothy Lankford.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Charlie Malone and son James Michael Malone.
Jewel is survived by her sons, Richard Keith Malone and wife Teresa of Mineral Wells, Texas; Ronny Malone and wife Barbara of Savoy, Texas; daughter Judith Carolyn Malone of Garland, Texas; brothers, Clete Stogsdill of Savoy, Texas, J.T. Stogsdill of Oregon, sister Theresa Smith of Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jason Sewell, Jerry Sewell II, Eddie Martin, Travis Rogers, Greg Malone, and Marshal Decker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jewel's grandchildren.
A "come and go" visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Mullican Little Funeral Home. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mullican Little Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunny Side Cemetery, Savoy, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com