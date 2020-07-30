1/1
JEWEL LEE MALONE
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEWEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewel Lee Malone, 92, of Savoy, Texas passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home residence, 308 Bois 'D' Arc St., Savoy, Texas.
Jewel was born September 11, 1927 to Albert Sherman Stogsdill and Gracie Ethel Merritt in Bells, Texas. She attended school in Bells and Ambrose Texas.
In March of 1942 Jewel married James Charlie Malone in Durant, Oklahoma. Their courtship began on a blind date at the movies featuring "The Three Stooges" in Bonham, Texas. After Mr. Malone completed his military service the family settled on the family farm in Savoy, Texas. After farming for a few years, the Malone's sold the farm and moved to the current address in Savoy. Jewel resided at her current address for 68 years until the time of her death.
Jewel was a member of the Savoy Church of Christ. She was a home maker for many years before being employed at the VA Hospital in Bonham. She was the head cashier of the Canteen. Jewel retired from the VA after many years of outstanding service. During her retirement she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and taking trips to Branson Missouri with their special friends, Clyde and Dorothy Lankford.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Charlie Malone and son James Michael Malone.
Jewel is survived by her sons, Richard Keith Malone and wife Teresa of Mineral Wells, Texas; Ronny Malone and wife Barbara of Savoy, Texas; daughter Judith Carolyn Malone of Garland, Texas; brothers, Clete Stogsdill of Savoy, Texas, J.T. Stogsdill of Oregon, sister Theresa Smith of Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jason Sewell, Jerry Sewell II, Eddie Martin, Travis Rogers, Greg Malone, and Marshal Decker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jewel's grandchildren.
A "come and go" visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Mullican Little Funeral Home. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mullican Little Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunny Side Cemetery, Savoy, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
Sunny Side Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Larry Little
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved