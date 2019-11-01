Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell Cleo Chastain

Send Flowers
Jewell Cleo Chastain Obituary
Jewell Cleo Chastain, 93, of Colbert, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Southern Point Living Center in Colbert.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera. Brother Dwayne Spradlin will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Colbert.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Briggs (Norman) of Cartwright; sisters, Juanita Blair of Pasadena, and Oweta Shrimager of Idabel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -