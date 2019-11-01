|
|
|
Jewell Cleo Chastain, 93, of Colbert, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Southern Point Living Center in Colbert.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera. Brother Dwayne Spradlin will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Colbert.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Briggs (Norman) of Cartwright; sisters, Juanita Blair of Pasadena, and Oweta Shrimager of Idabel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019