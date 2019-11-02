Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery
Calera, TX
1926 - 2019
Jewell Cleo Chastain Obituary
Jewell Cleo Chastain, age 93. Of Colbert, OK, died at Southern Pointe Living Center, Colbert, OK on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born April 6, 1926 in Clayton, OK to Joe E and Pearl Sparkman Gardner. She married R. C. Chastain on December 8, 1945 at Antlers, Oklahoma and together they raised a daughter, Donna Jo and a son, Craig.
She was a longtime member of the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ and loved singing with her church Family.
Jewell is survived by her daughter, Donna Briggs( Norman) of Cartwright, OK; three grandchildren, Jeff Briggs of Haslet, TX, Scott Briggs of Justin, Texas, Angie
Smith (Kurtis) of Colbert, OK; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Juanita Blair of Pasadena, TX, Oweta Skrimager of Idabel, OK, many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; R. C. Chastain, her son; Craig, her parents and three brothers; Finis, Bud and Eual.
Graveside services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery, Calera, OK on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. with Brother Dwayne Spradlin officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons; Jeff Briggs, Scott Briggs, Zach Briggs, Kason Krob, Matt Briggs, Caden Briggs and Derek Briggs.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019
