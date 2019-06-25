Jim Bob Ferguson, 84, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Whitesboro surrounded by his loving family.

Jim Bob was born September 28, 1934 in Tioga, Texas to Richard 'Cotton' and Dollie (Wilson) Ferguson. He was a middle sibling to Betty Ferguson Smith, Richard Ferguson, Rose Augusta Ferguson, Billy Ray Ferguson, Charlene Ferguson, Darlene Ferguson, Dorthy Ferguson Martin, Franklin Ferguson and Nancy Ferguson Jones. Jim Bob was the proud Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He married Muriel Jean Bruner Ferguson on December 2, 1955 and they had three sons, Jimmy Ferguson (Sally). Danny Ferguson (Deb), and Todd Ferguson. Jim Bob was the proud grandpa of Matthew Ferguson, Hannah Ferguson, Brett Ferguson, Katina Ferguson Noonan (Michael), Sara Ferguson Shuck (Joe), Abigail Fortner, Jaekess Ferguson, and great-grandson, Jackson Shuck.

Jim Bob entered the workforce at 16, working alongside his father as a carpenter, then at A1 service station, then as an electrician/mechanic for Hardwick Etter, Sher-Den Mall, Oscar Mayer and finally retiring from Peterbilt. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, motorcycles, tinkering, horse races, WinStar, and watching his grandchildren play sports and show animals. Jim Bob loved his boys, his grandchildren and most of all the love of his life, Muriel Jean.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Ferguson, Danny Ferguson, Todd Ferguson, Matthew Ferguson, Brett Ferguson and Jaekess Ferguson.

Graveside services for Jim Bob will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas, officiated by Bro. Hank Lovejoy and assisted by John Buck Smith. Services are under the care of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to Home Hospice of Grayson County

at 505 W. Center St., Sherman, TX 75090.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019