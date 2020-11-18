Dr. Jim Cunningham was a giant of a man in so many ways....but always a gentle giant! Jim graduated to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Denison, Texas. His memorial service will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the outdoor pavilion at Highland Cemetery in Durant, OK.

James E. Cunningham was born in De Kalb, TX on August 10, 1940 the first son of six children born to Lloyd and Wilma Welch Cunningham.

Jim made many life long friends from his American High School in Japan.

When at West Texas State University on a football recruiting trip, Jim met Gay Hall. They got married on July 15, 1961 while both were students and they have been married 59 years.

After graduating from West Texas State, he signed with the San Diego chargers for a short stint due to an injury.

He coached in West Texas for nine years before going to Texas A&M to pursue his doctorate.

After graduation from Texas A & M, Jim and Gay moved to Durant in 1978 for him to teach at Southeastern where Jim eventually became a full professor of Occupational Health and Safety through the years he was involved in several community activities. Being involved in church was a priority to him. He was a deacon at the First Baptist Church and was involved with college ministries. He went on two mission trips to Africa and was a founding member of Fusion Bible Church in Durant.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gay, of Durant, his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Ada, OK and two grandsons, Weston, Tulsa, OK and Brian, Ada, OK.

He is also survived by three sisters, Marsha Telford and husband Barry, DeKalb, TX, Brenda Smith, DeKalb, TX and Lois Crim,Texarkana, TX and a brother, Winston Cunningham of Nashville, TN., and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Nelson Cheney, brother-in-law, Robert Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kids Across America, 2036 Timberlake Rd., Branson, MO 65616 or Fusion Bible Collegiate Ministries, 1097 Gerlach Drive, Durant, OK 74701

Another request for everyone's safety because of COVID 19 is to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

Jim's service will be live-streamed by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral on Facebook.

