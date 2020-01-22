|
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, the Lord called James "Jim" Robert Jeffery, 60, of Sherman to his heavenly home.
Jim was born February 11, 1959 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Frances (Vail) Jeffery. He married the love of his life, Cindy Beckham, on July 12, 1996 in Sherman. He loved his family and spending time with them! Jim had a great love for the outdoors, especially hunting with his boys. He enjoyed building things with his hands. He would often say, "I'll be out tinkering in the shop, if you need me." He lived much of his life in Louisiana, so he was a diehard LSU Tigers fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him!
Jim leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Cindy Jeffery; sons: Justin Jeffery and wife, Krystal; Jeremy Jeffery; Ryan Beckham and wife, Amy; Blake Beckham and wife, Ashley; daughter, Ashley Holloway and husband, John; grandchildren: Nathan Jeffery, Lexi Williams, Tyler Beckham, Landan Beckham, Darren Beckham, Davis Rogers, Casey Bills, Lucas Beckham, Lily Beckham, Gavin Holloway, Liam Holloway, Maisie Holloway; great-grandson, Dominic Beckham; parents, Robert and Frances Jeffery; sister, Susan Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Hester Jeffery, and Jerry and Norma Vail, and brother in law, Keith Price.
Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Harkins officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020