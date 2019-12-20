|
Jim Jones, 79, of Sherman, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White in Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Dr. Roy Webster will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Jones of Sherman; sons, Jimmy Steven Jones of Denison, and Randall Lee Jones of Simi Valley, CA; sisters, Edna Akin of McAlister, and Mary Carr of Arlington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren;
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019