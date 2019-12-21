|
Mr. Jones was born December 6, 1940 in Poteau, Oklahoma the son of Albert and Hellen (Liles) Jones. He graduated from Denison High School Class of 1959, Grayson County College 1970 and East Texas State University in 1979. Jim marred the love of his life, Carol Lee Jackson, December 19, 1959 in Denison, Texas. He was very active with kids and coached for many kid's teams. Over the years, he worked for John-Mansville from 1959 to 1975, Reedrill from 1975-1989, L and M Radiator form 1989 -2000 and GNISEC, his family business from 2000 to present. Jim enjoyed to travel, play golf, read and watch football. Jim leaves a legacy of integrity, love of family, and God. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Jones leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 60 years, Carol Jones of Sherman, TX; sons, Jimmy Steven Jones and wife, Patty of Denison, TX; Randall Lee Jones and wife, Barbara of Simi Valley, CA; grandchildren, Stephanie Lee Holloway, Ashley Nichole Hayes, Nicole Emi Lee Jones, Jared Gibby, Jessica Shipp, Jacob Gibby; great grandchildren, Rylee Michael Holloway, Logan Holloway, Cooper Hayes, Hunter Hayes, Kaanon Freeman, Olivia Shipp, and Carter Kennon; sisters, Edna Akin of McAlister, OK; and Mary Carr of Arlington, TX; and brother-in-law, Duane Jackson of Bellevue, WA. He was peceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service for Mr. Jones will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Dr. Roy Webster officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019