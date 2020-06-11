JIMMIE BOYD
POTTSBORO-Jimmie Boyd, age 79 of Pottsboro, TX passed away Wednesday June 3rd. 2020.
The Memorial Service for Jimmie Boyd will be 2:00pm Monday June 15th at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
A reception of guests following Jimmie's Service will be at the Elks Lakeside Lodge# 238 in Pottsboro TX, located at 298 Elks Blvd, Pottsboro, TX 75076.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Visiting Nurses Association of Texas". https://www.vnatexas.org/

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
