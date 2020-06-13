Jimmie Boyd, age 79 of Pottsboro, TX passed away Wednesday June 3rd. 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman TX.
Jimmie was born Jimmie Carolyn Anderson on July 18, 1940, to Frankie & Lowell "Andy" Anderson in Sherman, TX.
Jimmie's love of helping people lead her into a career in nursing. She first went to Dallas Vocational Nursing Program where she scored the highest grade in the state and received local recognition in the newspaper. Jimmie then went on to Texas Woman's University in Denton. And in 1976 Jimmie received her Bachelor of Science Degree there.
Jimmie's love of nursing spanned her entire working career. She worked for doctors in Garland and was a nursing supervisor for Kemper's Insurance Worker's Compensation Department. In 1980 Jimmie worked for the Visiting Nurses Association of Dallas. She was instrumental in helping organize the newly forming "Hospice Program".
Jimmie gave birth to her son Jon Lowell in October of 1958.
Jimmie met and married the love of her life Jackie Boyd in 1962. Jackie had been asked by his best friend to let Jimmie know he could not make their date, so Jackie took her out that night, and thus began their lifelong partnership of 58 years.
Jimmie was a fantastic cook, and had a great love of the outdoors.
Jimmie Boyd was an active member of the B.P.O.Elks Lakeside Lodge # 238.
Jimmie & Jackie were members of the congregation of Trinity United Methodist Church in Denison.
Jimmie is preceded in death by her Father, Lowell Anderson, brother-in-law Bobby Boyd, and her Son Jon Boyd.
Jimmie is survived, remembered, & loved by her Mother Frankie Anderson, her brother Richard & Jim Ann Anderson, her sister Sandra and Doug Bennett. Her sister-in-law Wanda Boyd. Jimmie's nieces and nephews include Tyler & Rhonda Bennett, Amy Bennett, Vicki & Rick Davis, Darin & Joyce Boyd, Brad & Rebecca Boyd, Kyle & ChaCha Boyd, Andy & Sandra Anderson, Angela & Rodgers Cochran. Jimmie will always be remembered and loved by her husband Jackie Boyd.
The Memorial Service for Jimmie Boyd will be 2:00pm Monday June 15th. @ The Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
A reception of guests following Jimmie's Service will be at the Elks Lakeside Lodge# 238 in Pottsboro TX, Located at 298 Elks Blvd, Pottsboro, TX 75076.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Visiting Nurses Association of Texas". https://www.vnatexas.org/
The Memorial Service for Jimmie Boyd will be 2:00pm Monday June 15th. @ The Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
A reception of guests following Jimmie's Service will be at the Elks Lakeside Lodge# 238 in Pottsboro TX, Located at 298 Elks Blvd, Pottsboro, TX 75076.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Visiting Nurses Association of Texas". https://www.vnatexas.org/
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.