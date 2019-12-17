|
Funeral services for Jim Allen, 76, of Gainesville are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Geo. J. Carroll and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Hollis Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at the funeral home.
Mr. Allen passed away December 15, 2019 in Gainesville.
Jim was born November 30, 1943 in Waxahachie to Carl and Anna Laura (Gentry) Allen. He graduated from Denison High School in 1962 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1972. Jim married Barbara Kaye Dickey on June 29, 1963 in Sherman. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. Mr. Allen retired from Petroflex, a company that became a family to him, following more than 20 years of employment. He enjoyed grilling, fishing, supporting the Dallas Cowboys, and was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Jim will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit.
Survivors include: wife, Kaye Allen of Gainesville; son, Chad Allen and wife Christa of Corinth; grandchildren: Austin Allen and wife Blossom, Colton Allen and fiancé Nicole Saldana, Avery Allen, and Caris Allen and fiancé Jake Pasch-Cooper; great-grandchildren: Taylin and Hayvin; sister, Carla Neinast and husband John of Cleburne; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by: his parents; and son, David Wayne Allen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019