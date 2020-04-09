|
BONHAM–Private graveside services for Jimmie Dale Starnes, age 76, of Bonham, TX will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Fannin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bro. Lyn Holly will officiate.
Mr. Starnes passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cooper, TX.
He is survived by sons, Jimmy Starnes of Bonham; Tommy Starnes of Bonham and Billy Starnes of Bonham; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Mr. Starnes will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020