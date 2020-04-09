Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE STARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE DALE STARNES


1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
JIMMIE DALE STARNES Obituary
BONHAM–Private graveside services for Jimmie Dale Starnes, age 76, of Bonham, TX will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Fannin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bro. Lyn Holly will officiate.
Mr. Starnes passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cooper, TX.
He is survived by sons, Jimmy Starnes of Bonham; Tommy Starnes of Bonham and Billy Starnes of Bonham; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Mr. Starnes will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -