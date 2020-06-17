MELISSA–Jimmie Dale Walter, Sr. was called home, at the age of 71 on June 13, 2020.

He is survived by brother Gene, sisters Sandy, Chris, Pat and BJ. He is also survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Glenda, his two sons Jimmie, Jr. and Eddie and his sole grand-daughter, Jillian.

A chapel service and visitation will be held at Scoggins Funeral Home at 3:00PM on Thursday, June 18th and a private burial service will be held at a later date at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store