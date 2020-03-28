|
Jimmie Don Thompson, known as 'Big Jim', passed on March 20, 2020. He was a big part of the community and President of the Band Parent Club as he raised his 9 children, played and coached many sports. Later, he enjoyed giving time to his church and golfing. He retired from WJ Smith Wood Preserving Company and stayed on until 2018 as grounds keeper.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 40 years, Mary Thompson; his brothers, Cletus, Bynum, Jodie and his sister, Deborah Thompson. He will be forever missed by his children; Jimmie Don Jr, Dale, Dean, Mark, Greg, Dawn, Cyndi, William, Brandie, and their spouses, 22 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents JB & Jackie Thompson, his sisters Fay Abbot and Evelyn Lankford, his granddaughter Ashlea Thompson and his son-in-law Glen Colvin Jr.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Services have been entrusted with Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Thompson family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020