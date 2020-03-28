Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE DON THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMIE DON THOMPSON Obituary
Jimmie Don Thompson, known as 'Big Jim', passed on March 20, 2020. He was a big part of the community and President of the Band Parent Club as he raised his 9 children, played and coached many sports. Later, he enjoyed giving time to his church and golfing. He retired from WJ Smith Wood Preserving Company and stayed on until 2018 as grounds keeper.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 40 years, Mary Thompson; his brothers, Cletus, Bynum, Jodie and his sister, Deborah Thompson. He will be forever missed by his children; Jimmie Don Jr, Dale, Dean, Mark, Greg, Dawn, Cyndi, William, Brandie, and their spouses, 22 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents JB & Jackie Thompson, his sisters Fay Abbot and Evelyn Lankford, his granddaughter Ashlea Thompson and his son-in-law Glen Colvin Jr.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Services have been entrusted with Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Thompson family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -