Jimmie Evans
Jimmie Juanell Evans


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie Juanell Evans Obituary
Mrs. Jimmie Juanell Evans, 91, of Denison Texas passed away peacefully in Waco, TX surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas. Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas.

Jimmie was born January 11, 1928 in Van Alstyne, Texas to John and Lera Vandagriff. She worked many years at Citizens National Bank in Denison. Her hobbies included working in the yard, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the Thanksgiving holidays.

Jimmie was preceded in death by both parents, sister Modyne Kalmin, husband Lyndol Ray Evans, son Jimmy Evans, and grandson Josh Jarvis.

Survivors include son, Clint Evans, Sr., daughter in law Judy Evans, grandsons James Jefferson, Clint Evans, Jr. and wife Emily, Michael Jefferson, Brandon Jarvis and wife Carrie, granddaughter Amy Evans Lara and husband Jeff, and five great- grandchildren: Nate, Benton, Landon, Wyatt, and Georgia Ray.

Jimmie (Granny) will be greatly missed by her family and close friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
