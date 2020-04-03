Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE MELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE LOU MELTON


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMIE LOU MELTON Obituary
Jimmie passed away on March 23, 2020 at her residence in Sherman, TX. She was born December 28, 1946 to James and Hazel (Stonebarger) Campbell.
A lifelong resident of Sherman, Jimmie is survived by her sons, Rodney and Randy Roe and their wives, Andrea and Grace, her mother Hazel Salafia and her brothers Lew and Dean Campbell. She is also survived by six grandchildren Hudson, Campbell,Porter, Wilson, Griffin and Tatum Roe as well as numerous other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by husband Bobby Melton and her father James.
She was a graduate of Sherman High School. She owned and operated barbershops in Sherman for over 30 years developing many long-term clients and friendships. Jimmie will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Due to the pandemic no public services are planned at this time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -