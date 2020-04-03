|
|
Jimmie passed away on March 23, 2020 at her residence in Sherman, TX. She was born December 28, 1946 to James and Hazel (Stonebarger) Campbell.
A lifelong resident of Sherman, Jimmie is survived by her sons, Rodney and Randy Roe and their wives, Andrea and Grace, her mother Hazel Salafia and her brothers Lew and Dean Campbell. She is also survived by six grandchildren Hudson, Campbell,Porter, Wilson, Griffin and Tatum Roe as well as numerous other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by husband Bobby Melton and her father James.
She was a graduate of Sherman High School. She owned and operated barbershops in Sherman for over 30 years developing many long-term clients and friendships. Jimmie will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Due to the pandemic no public services are planned at this time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020