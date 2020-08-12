1/
JIMMIE LOUIS TOLBERT
Jimmie Louis Tolbert, age 86, of Gunter, Texas, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Rita Tolbert, a Brother and Sister-in-law Bob and Frieda Tolbert, brother and sister-in-law Sid and Linda Tolbert, sister and brother-in-law Robbie and David Harris, sister Johnnie Aplin, sister-in-law Deanna Tolbert. He is also survived by children Jimmie Lee Tolbert, Charlie and Terri Tolbert, Joe and Nancy Losh, Steve and Kathy Tolbert, Ron and Jill Tolbert, Randy and Ann Tolbert, 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with L.D. Byrd, officiating. Burial will follow at the Gunter Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one-hour prior of service.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
