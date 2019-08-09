|
|
Jimmie Ray Rushing of McKinney, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 7, 2019. Jimmie was born on January 2, 1931 in Denison, Texas to Blanche and R.D. Rushing. He married Billie J. Sims Rushing on June 2, 1952. Jimmie retired from the City of Dallas over 20 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Regina Jean Rushing of McKinney, Texas; brother, Johnny Rushing of Sherman, Texas; sisters, Judy (Rushing) Tolley of Denison, Texas and Mary Ann (Rushing) Anderson of McKinney, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Blanche and R.D. Rushing; his wife Billie Jean Rushing; his sisters Doris Jean Welch, Jonell Frye, Linda Swindle and Barbara Simmons; and his brother Tommy Jay Rushing.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 16th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August the 17th at 10 a.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019