Jimmie Fred Wade, age 70, of Cartwright, OK, died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Clo Wade of Cartwright, OK, his son; Jason Wade & Denise of Cartwright, OK, his sisters; Faye Southmade & Alden of Beeville, TX, Elizabeth Wade of Powderly, TX, his brother; Buck Wade & Sue of Arthur City, TX, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other extended family & many friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

