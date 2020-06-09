Jimmie Fred Wade, age 70, of Cartwright, OK, died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Clo Wade of Cartwright, OK, his son; Jason Wade & Denise of Cartwright, OK, his sisters; Faye Southmade & Alden of Beeville, TX, Elizabeth Wade of Powderly, TX, his brother; Buck Wade & Sue of Arthur City, TX, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other extended family & many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.