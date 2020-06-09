JIMMIE WADE
Jimmie Fred Wade, age 70, of Cartwright, OK, died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Clo Wade of Cartwright, OK, his son; Jason Wade & Denise of Cartwright, OK, his sisters; Faye Southmade & Alden of Beeville, TX, Elizabeth Wade of Powderly, TX, his brother; Buck Wade & Sue of Arthur City, TX, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other extended family & many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
