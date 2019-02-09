Jimmy Britton, 78, of Howe, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Howe. Jimmy was born August 10, 1940, in Howe, Okla to James & Clyta (Howell) Britton. His parents and sister Peggy Ann preceded him in death.

Jimmy was a highly decorated Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. As a pilot for Delta Jimmy had two nicknames, Jimmy Jet and Jimmy Fun. He retired early from Delta Airlines after 25 years so he would have more time to hunt, backpack, snowmobile and enjoy the great outdoors with his wife and family. Our time was divided between our cabin above Lost Valley of the San Juans, near Pagosa Springs, CO and our home in Howe. Our yearly trek to Colorado was around June 1until mid October when we returned to Oklahoma to hunt White Tail deer. December found us back in Colorado to play in the snow, coming back to Oklahoma in March in time for turkey season. Jim was president of the Lost Valley POA Board of Directors from it's inception for many years. He was Colorado Snowmobile Assoc. district 9 representative for 7 years. CSA is responsible for grooming trails throughout the state.

Jimmy also worked closely with the local US Forest Service on various land access issues. Jimmy's attitude in emergencies calmed all those involved while otherwise he was a very exciting man. He made life fun for everyone around him; chaotic but fun. He could take an unlikely group of boys and make baseball players out of them. He loved watching them grow as players and individuals becoming even more than they expected. He was an excellent instructor pilot with the Air Force, instructing in the O1E Birddog plane and the OV10 at Hurlburt Field, Florida; after returning from Vietnam.

Survivors include his wife Rhonda of Howe, Okla; daughter and son in law Brenda and Danny Brklacich of Utah; sons and daughter-in law Jon M. and Christy Britton of Tom Bean, Texas, Robert G. and Lisa Britton of Colorado Springs, CO, William B. and Nelba Britton of Ketchikan, AK; sister, Judy Britton Peerson of Poteau, Okla; brothers, Daune Britton of Howe, Max Britton of Corpus Christi, Texas and 14 grandchildren, Jacob, Katelin,Kendal, Braden, Tyler, Cody, Cole, Danielle, Britny, Sam, Beau, Abby, Rowan, Dayana; numerous nieces and nephews as well as other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services were Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau, Oklahoma with Rev. Jim Perkin officiating. Interment will followed at Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Okla. Pallbearers were Jacob Britton, Cody & Cole Brklacich, Beau & Samuel Britton and Beau Tucker.

Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019