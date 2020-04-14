|
Jimmy Dale Price, age 76, from Cartwright Oklahoma, went to Heaven on April 11, 2020.
Jimmy married Glenda Rae Price on August 29, 1960 in Durant, Oklahoma. Jimmy's hometown was Savoy, TX where he attended Savoy High School. He retired from the Katy railroad. He enjoyed fishing, paint and body work and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Kathleen Price, sister Margie Ball, brothers Billy Don Price, Johnny Mark Price, and his infant son. He is survived by his wife Glenda; daughters Tanga, Linda, Cindy; brothers Kenneth Wayne, Tommy Mack, David Lee; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April,15 at 2:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery, Ravenna TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020