|
|
Jimmy Don Billy of Cedar Park, Texas died March 12, 2020 at Pflugerville Health Care Center.
Billy was born November 18,1948 in Sherman, Texas, the Son of Ellis (Jelly) and Josephine Trammell Billy. Jimmy worked for IBM for 15 years in Austin, Texas as a residential supervisor until his retirement. He attended school in Howe, Texas and after graduating he entered the US Army. Jimmy served in Vietnam.
Jimmy was a man of love. He loved his grandkids and loved to watch them in their activities. He was the Papa of the family. He made sure the family got together every year to show the families love for one another. Jimmy will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by Son, John Billy of Pflugerville, Texas. Daughter, Ginger and husband Levi Edwards of Leander, Texas. Grandchildren Quenton, Devin and Charleez Billy. Mother, Josephine (Jo) Billy of Southmayd, Texas. Brothers, Chester Billy of Southmayd, Texas and Shane Billy of Denison, Texas, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is also survived by Sandra Valkenaar, Kim and Kurt Mavis, Madison, Garrett and Presley Nelson, Griffin Tucker, Kayla, Kristin and Kara, Trey and Lauren Valkenaar.
He was preceded in death by his Father and Brothers Mikey and Robert Billy.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020